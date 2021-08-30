ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,195 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.05% of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $756,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 598.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,390,000.

Get Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:OVB traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,138. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.