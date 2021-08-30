ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,368,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $103.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

