ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 23,110 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 104.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 94.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 161.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $86,000.

NYSEARCA MGC traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,980. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.18. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.36 and a fifty-two week high of $161.29.

