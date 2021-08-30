PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the July 29th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

PRTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of PRTC traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,378.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.63. PureTech Health has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $65.90.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

