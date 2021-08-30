Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLTR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $90.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 147.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 648,157 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 232,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.