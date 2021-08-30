Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.69) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.82). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.71) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.50) EPS.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

ASND opened at $154.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.10. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $3,903,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 171,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $3,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

