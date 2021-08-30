Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Boyd Gaming Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Boyd Gaming in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BYD. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

NYSE:BYD opened at $63.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $1,284,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

