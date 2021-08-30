Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2022 earnings at $14.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.48 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $387.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,891,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.