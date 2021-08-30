Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Frontline Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Frontline in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FRO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

Frontline stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Frontline has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.21.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Frontline by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 638,946 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Frontline by 834.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 174,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 155,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 248,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 297.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 178,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,137,000. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

