QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,231 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.26. 354,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,979,309. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

