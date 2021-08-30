Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Receives $2.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

QUISF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.19.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

