Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Receives $2.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

QUISF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.19.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

