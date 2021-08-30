Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Short Interest Update

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the July 29th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of RNDB opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. Randolph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $24.70.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $214,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 28.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

