Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $120.31

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $120.31 and last traded at $120.24, with a volume of 8682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.11.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,421. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,137 shares of company stock worth $5,840,340. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 75.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $620,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 29.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

