Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Corteva by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Corteva by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Corteva by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE CTVA opened at $44.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.