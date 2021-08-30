Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $604,000 Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

CTRE stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. Research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

