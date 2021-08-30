Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,613,000 after purchasing an additional 29,047 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 393.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

Shares of FRC opened at $202.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.