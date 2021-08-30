Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 4,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONE stock opened at $74.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,872.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.49. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $83.82.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 52.31%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

