Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,148 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 5.8% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Aflac by 5.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,355,000 after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Aflac by 148.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 159,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,429 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 43,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Aflac stock opened at $57.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,676 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.