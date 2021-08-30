Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 701 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after acquiring an additional 411,721 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,514,000 after acquiring an additional 229,041 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,510,000 after buying an additional 167,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,395,000 after buying an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

NYSE WCN opened at $128.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.83. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

