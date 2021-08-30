Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $5,655,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,277,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 20.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $192.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

