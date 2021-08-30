Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,367 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,320.7% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 292,763 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,122,000 after acquiring an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 393,944 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 234,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,272,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

