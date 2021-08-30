Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT):

8/25/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $118.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

8/10/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $71.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

7/7/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

7/2/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $56.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.80. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,774,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

