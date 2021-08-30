Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) & Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Critical Contrast

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) and Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Resideo Technologies and Latch’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resideo Technologies $5.07 billion 0.92 $37.00 million $1.45 22.23 Latch N/A N/A -$7.39 million N/A N/A

Resideo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Latch.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Resideo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Latch shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Resideo Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Resideo Technologies and Latch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resideo Technologies 4.18% 14.59% 5.09% Latch N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Resideo Technologies and Latch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resideo Technologies 0 5 2 0 2.29 Latch 0 2 3 0 2.60

Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.05%. Latch has a consensus price target of $15.86, indicating a potential upside of 34.50%. Given Latch’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Latch is more favorable than Resideo Technologies.

Summary

Resideo Technologies beats Latch on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers temperature and humidity control, thermal and combustion solutions, and water and air solutions; and security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software products under the Honeywell Home brand. In addition, the company distributes security products comprising video, intrusion, and access control products; and smart home, fire, power, audio, ProAV, networking, communication, wire and cable, enterprise connectivity, and structured wiring products to contractors that service non-residential and residential end-users. It sells its products through a network of distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers, as well as retail and online channels. Resideo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Latch

Latch, Inc. makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction. The company is headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in San Francisco and Taipei.

