Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Raised to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $3,118,218.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at $10,510,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $707,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,845,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,295 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,954. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

