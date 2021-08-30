Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 1.0% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 673.1% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.38. 823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,024. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.24.

