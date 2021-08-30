Reston Wealth Management LLC Invests $218,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OEF. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,937,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,915. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $148.59 and a 52-week high of $207.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.90.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.