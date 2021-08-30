Reviewing Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) & Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alimera Sciences and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimera Sciences $50.82 million 0.89 -$5.34 million ($1.04) -6.27 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals $389.52 million 5.53 $106.18 million $0.79 16.73

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Alimera Sciences. Alimera Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alimera Sciences and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimera Sciences 3.92% -1.30% 0.68% Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 123.20% 109.74% 28.51%

Volatility and Risk

Alimera Sciences has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.1% of Alimera Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Alimera Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alimera Sciences and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimera Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 0 3 1 0 2.25

Alimera Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 103.22%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.23%. Given Alimera Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alimera Sciences is more favorable than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals beats Alimera Sciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The company sells its products to physician offices, pharmacies, and hospitals through direct sales and distributors. It has a collaboration agreement with EyePoint Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. for the development and sale of insert technology to deliver other corticosteroids to the back of the eye for the treatment and prevention of eye diseases in humans or to treat diabetic macular edema. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation. The company was founded by Peter M. Hecht, Eric F. Summers, G. Todd Milne, Brian M. Cali, Joseph C. Cook Jr., and Gina Bornino Miller on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

