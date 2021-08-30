Reviewing AppLovin (NYSE:APP) and Model N (NYSE:MODN)

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) and Model N (NYSE:MODN) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and Model N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin N/A N/A N/A Model N -14.90% -7.20% -2.63%

This table compares AppLovin and Model N’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $1.45 billion 19.04 -$125.19 million N/A N/A Model N $161.06 million 7.73 -$13.66 million ($0.18) -193.28

Model N has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppLovin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Model N shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of AppLovin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Model N shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for AppLovin and Model N, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 0 2 10 0 2.83 Model N 0 1 5 0 2.83

AppLovin currently has a consensus target price of $75.55, indicating a potential upside of 1.81%. Model N has a consensus target price of $50.20, indicating a potential upside of 44.29%. Given Model N’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Model N is more favorable than AppLovin.

Summary

AppLovin beats Model N on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Model N

Model N, Inc. engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management. The Revenue Management Intelligence suite provides analytical insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. The company was founded by Yarden Malka, Zack Rinat and Ali Tore on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

