Reviewing Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF)

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Intellia Therapeutics and StageZero Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics 0 3 14 0 2.82 StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $143.38, suggesting a potential downside of 10.39%. Given Intellia Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Intellia Therapeutics is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Intellia Therapeutics and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics -442.58% -39.01% -29.33% StageZero Life Sciences -131.63% N/A -189.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intellia Therapeutics and StageZero Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics $57.99 million 202.76 -$134.23 million ($2.40) -66.67 StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 4.81 -$6.86 million N/A N/A

StageZero Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intellia Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Intellia Therapeutics has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics beats StageZero Life Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases. The company was founded by Andrew May, Luciano Marraffini, Rodolphe Barrangou, Nessan Bermingham, Rachel Haurwitz, Erik Sontheimer, Jennifer Doudna, and Derrick Rossi in May 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

