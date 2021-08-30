Reviewing ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South Plains Financial pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and South Plains Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. South Plains Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

56.1% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and South Plains Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares 0 5 0 0 2.00 South Plains Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 45.98%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Profitability

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and South Plains Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares 45.04% 19.36% 1.59% South Plains Financial 25.50% 16.50% 1.69%

Volatility & Risk

ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and South Plains Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares $419.14 million 9.58 $169.57 million $3.13 23.66 South Plains Financial $239.83 million 1.75 $45.35 million $2.48 9.44

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than South Plains Financial. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats South Plains Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions. The company was founded by Thomas Ashford Broughton III in May 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments. The company was founded on October 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Lubbock, TX.

