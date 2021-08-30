Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have commented on RXEEY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, July 30th. AlphaValue raised Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. upgraded shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $21.78 price target on shares of Rexel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Get Rexel alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RXEEY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.28. 6,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643. Rexel has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.