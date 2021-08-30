Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $97,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after acquiring an additional 386,659 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 46.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 973,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,485,000 after acquiring an additional 310,206 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 21,117.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,400,000 after acquiring an additional 178,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,137.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 186,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,175,000 after acquiring an additional 171,326 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $478.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

