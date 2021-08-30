Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,796 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 17,269 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Autodesk worth $106,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 3.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.84.

Autodesk stock opened at $315.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.52. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

