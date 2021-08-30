Rhumbline Advisers Sells 110,570 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110,570 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Truist Financial worth $123,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Truist Financial by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

TFC stock opened at $57.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.52. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

