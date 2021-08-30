Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $33.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RSKD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RSKD traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,777. Riskified has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $29.89.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

