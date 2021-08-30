Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,791,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,746,000 after purchasing an additional 69,809 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,520 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 940,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,420,000 after purchasing an additional 56,964 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 197,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $104.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $104.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.10.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.