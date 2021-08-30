Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roblox in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Roblox stock opened at $85.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.17. Roblox has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 16,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,500,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,786,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 741,548 shares of company stock valued at $69,770,786 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roblox by 269.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after buying an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at $580,805,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its position in Roblox by 397.0% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after buying an additional 6,025,418 shares during the period. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

