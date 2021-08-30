Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $108.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.82. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $111.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.277 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

