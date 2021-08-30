Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Boosts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 547.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 868,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after buying an additional 20,845 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,076,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,596,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 785,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,897,146.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

