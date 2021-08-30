Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Buys 4,210 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 62.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 66,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

