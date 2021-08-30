Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) traded down 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $7.03. 17,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 436,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $901.47 million, a PE ratio of 178.25 and a beta of -0.02.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

