Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $932,872.00 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $324.80. 401,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,433. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.82. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $326.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,669,000 after buying an additional 46,449 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 77.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.