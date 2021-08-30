Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 223.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 74.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.5% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $118.37. 16,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,129. Ross Stores has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

