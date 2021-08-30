Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) a C$50.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WPM. National Bankshares raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CSFB decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.60.

Shares of WPM opened at C$56.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.27. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$44.09 and a one year high of C$73.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$405.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$399.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6622297 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

