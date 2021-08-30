Royal Bank of Canada Boosts National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$99.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NTIOF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.24. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.53.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.568 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

