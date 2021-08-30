Royal Bank of Canada Increases Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $199.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $191.00 to $199.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.18.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $183.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.49. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $81.76 and a 1 year high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.