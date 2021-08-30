Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at CSFB

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target upped by CSFB from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RY. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$138.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$139.94.

RY opened at C$132.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$127.94. The firm has a market cap of C$188.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.44. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$90.75 and a 1 year high of C$134.23.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$69,637.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,732. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total value of C$673,593.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$743,332.69. Insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock worth $2,254,164 over the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

