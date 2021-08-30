Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,249 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $28,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth $48,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $77.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

