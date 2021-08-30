Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $30.80 Million Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 610,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,688 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $30,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTCH shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $41.81 on Monday. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The business had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

