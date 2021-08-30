Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,627,973 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,724,098 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $31,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,663 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $20,215,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 163.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,506 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 209.5% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 3,915,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,425 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 283.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,427,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $4.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.89. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.